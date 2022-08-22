A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was assaulted at The Chase caravan park in Ingoldmells in the early hours of Sunday 21 August.

Officers were called to the scene at just after 2.30am and found a man in his 30s with what's believed to be knife wounds to his shoulders and back. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Monday 22 August and has been remanded into youth detention.

Lincolnshire Police says enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information relating to what happened, to get in touch.

