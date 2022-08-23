A 99-year-old RAF veteran has been repaid her wartime debt of five shilling coins by RAF Coningsby.

Margaret Terry, known during her time serving as Peggy Potter, was owed five shillings when she was discharged from the Women's Auxiliary Air Force in Lincolnshire 77 years ago.

Now, in a special ceremony at Mrs Terry's home in south-west Wales, RAF Coningsby has presented the veteran with five shillings dated from 1941 to 1945 to reflect the years she served.

During the pandemic, paramedics were called to Mrs Terry's home and the ambulance driver was an RAF Coningsby aircraft specialist who had been deployed to south Wales.

Mrs Terry recognised the beret worn by William Anderson and explained that she had also been based at RAF Coningsby, working as a sparking plug cleaner on the Lancaster bombers.

Mrs Terry received the five shillings and showed Mr Anderson her service book. Credit: RAF Coningsby

During their chat, the pair were looking at her discharge papers and saw that Mrs Terry was still owed five shillings for her wartime service.

As a gesture of appreciation for her service, Mr Anderson presented Mrs Terry with the five shillings she was owed.

As she took the coins, Mrs Terry said: "I haven't got a clue what I could have spent them on. They're heavy."

Mrs Terry was also presented with her rank badge and a framed print of the current aircraft at the base alongside those based there during the war.

The inscription says: "To Peggy, it was an honour and privilege to meet you and I would like to say on behalf of the RAF Coningsby and the whole RAF thank you for your service.

"We have a debt to you and everyone you served with that we can never repay."

Mr Anderson, who had been working alongside the NHS during the pandemic, said: "It was lovely to meet Peggy and to hear of her experiences at Coningsby during the war.

"For the RAF and for me personally it is tremendously important that we remember and recognise the service of our veterans, so I'm delighted to be here today meeting Peggy again and presenting her with the coins."

Mrs Terry's daughter, Cathy Jones, said: "Our family is grateful to the RAF and to the Welsh Ambulance Service for the care they provided to our mother.

"It is nice to know that the RAF still cares for its veterans and the presentation today was a lovely gesture on their behalf."

