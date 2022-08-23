More time has been given to consider the future of Doncaster Sheffield airport which is under threat of closure.

Owners Peel Group agreed to a consultation period - initially six weeks - saying the business "may no longer be financially viable" and could not continue in its current form.

Bosses have blamed a combination of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a shortfall in passengers numbers.

The situation was made worse by the announcement in June that operator Wizz Air was quitting the airport.

Tui is now the sole carrier.

Wizz Air announced it was leaving the airport in June. Credit: PA

Chairman Robert Hough said at the time: "It is a critical time for aviation globally. Despite pandemic related travel restrictions slowly drawing to a close, we are still facing ongoing obstacles and dynamic long-term threats to the future of the aviation industry.

"The actions by Wizz to sacrifice its base at Doncaster to shore up its business opportunities at other bases in the South of England are a significant blow for the airport."

The possible closure of the airport was met with consternation from businesses and politicians.

Around 97,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to be saved.

Hundreds of people joined a rally in protest at the possible closure of the airport.

The GMB union said hundreds of its members jobs were at risk

The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) told leaders they were considering all options to keep it open.

They issued a statement today Tuesday 23 August pushing the decision deadline forward until 16 September.

A spokesperson said: "From the beginning of the review process, we have advised stakeholders that we would be willing to extend the timetable of the Strategic Review if there were tangible proposals to consider that address the underlying lack of viability of the aviation operations.

To continue the uncertainty by prolonging the Strategic Review until the end of 2022 as requested without any tangible proposals to consider would be unsustainable for colleagues employed at the Airport and untenable for our business partners, airlines and passengers.

"However, we recognise that there is rising speculation as we approach the end of August about next steps.

"We can therefore confirm that despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners, we have agreed an extension to the consultation to 16 September to allow more time for key stakeholders to conclude their discussions."

The company said the airport would operate as normal while a review was carried out and passengers should plan for their journeys as normal.

Since the Peel Group acquired the site in 1999 and converted it into an international commercial airport, which opened in 2005, it said it had invested significant amounts of money.

The airport opened in 2005 after it was converted by the Peel Group from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

It processes more than a million passengers a year, flying to 50 destinations.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, DSA was voted the UK's best airport by Which? magazine three years in a row.

But it was rated the sixth worst airport in the UK for flight delays in 2021, with planes taking off an average of 10 minutes late.

