A man is fighting for his life in hospital after two cars caught fire following a crash on the M62 near Brighouse in West Yorkshire.

It happened at around 5pm on Monday 22 August when a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5 were in collision on the westbound carriageway between junctions 24 and 25 causing five miles of tailbacks.

The passenger of the Lamborghini suffered serious injuries. Both drivers were also injured.

A police spokesperson said:"The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened. Both cars subsequently caught fire.

"An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital."

The cause is under investigation and police are asking for anyone who may have seen the crash or has dashcam/video footage to get in touch.

