Police have found the vehicle connected with an alleged hit-and-run in Lincoln which has left a 13-year-old boy injured.

Officers received reports at around 3.30pm on August 22 that a vehicle had hit the teenager, who was on his pushbike, and then left the scene.

The alleged incident happened just off Sincil Bank and Portland Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and has now been released under investigation.

Police have said that the vehicle is "significantly damaged" and have thanked the public for helping them to locate it after putting out an appeal shortly after the incident.

The teenage cyclist has suffered injuries, but they are not life-threatening or life-changing.

