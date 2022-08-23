A 30-year-old man has been jailed for eight years after subjecting his victim to a "brutal and horrific" sex crime.

Dennis Allko, formerly of Berners Road in Sheffield, was found guilty of rape after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

In February 2022, Allko's victim reported that she had been raped to officers at Moss Way Police Station in Sheffield.

Detective Constable Charlie Frost, from Sheffield's Protecting Vulnerable People unit, said: "Allko subjected his victim to a brutal and horrific sexual crime, which left her injured, traumatised and terrified he would return.

"She has shown extraordinary bravery throughout our investigation, but especially in her courage to attend a police station and tell someone what Allko had done.

"This will undoubtedly have been an uncomfortable experience, talking to police officers about something so distressing, so I want to publicly thank her for putting her faith in us and making the report."

Officers said Allko was arrested after his vehicle was traced travelling to London a few days later.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison on August 18.

Detective Constable Frost added: "He is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm or trauma to his victim, and I truly hope that she is able to move forward in her recovery knowing that her attacker has been brought to justice."

Allko's victim, a woman in her thirties, cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.