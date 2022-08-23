Play Brightcove video

Come rain or shine, tens of thousands of people are set to arrive at Bramham Park this week as Leeds Festival gets underway.

The festival begins on Friday 26 August. Main public access to the site starts on Thursday 25 August, but ticket holders with "Early Bird" access will be allowed in to start pitching their tents on Wednesday 24 August.

Kerrie Gosney has the full forecast for festival goers:

As with all outdoor events on a Bank Holiday weekend, the fear sets in - when we near the time to pack the right clothing and pitch the tent.

The forecast, although some uncertainty from Friday, currently looks favourable with a mainly dry and bright weather story for the event itself, some sunshine too, and decent temperatures (possibly a good 2-4 degrees above what we'd expect for late August).

The most unsettled weather arrives midweek, with humid and muggy air ahead of some rain. This is not the best day to arrive and pitch the tent.

From Thursday - after the rain clears - things start to settle down.

Perhaps a few showers on Friday, but mixed with warm sunny spells.

All eyes are then on an 'Azores High' pressure system to the southwest of the UK as the weekend develops. We currently think that this will bring Bramham Park dry and fine conditions, decent temperatures (22-25ºC) and some sunshine.

The sun remains strong at this time of year, so remember to pack your sunscreen.

With little rain in the forecast, high humidity, and probably loads of dancing - remember to drink plenty of water as well as the booze.

