Hundreds of thousands of music fans are preparing for Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend, ready to see artists including Dave, Arctic Monkeys and The 1975.

It isn't just these big acts that people are excited for, though, as every year a number of performers turn up unannounced to surprise audiences.

Previously, Queens of The Stone Age, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Wolf Alice have all played secret sets at the festivals.

This year is no exception as the rumour mill is already churning with who will be playing secret sets, with many hoping for big acts to make up for the several last minute cancellations.

The official festival organisers themselves have even told people to keep an eye out for information on the app.

Lewis Capaldi is also rumoured to be playing a secret set. Credit: Rhodes Media

Who is rumoured to be playing secret sets at Reading and Leeds Festival?

Former headliners The Libertines are rumoured to be returning after teasing a possible appearance on Twitter.

The band posted: "Two last minute UK shows to be announced very soon. Where are we heading?", leaving many people certain Pete Doherty and his band would be returning to Reading and Leeds.

Similarly, Lewis Capaldi has sparked rumours after supposedly replying to an Instagram DM asking about potential shows with: "Got two last minute UK shows coming to you very soon ma wee pal."

Jamie T, who recently announced his first tour in five years, has also hinted at an appearance at the festivals.

The musician was asked on Instagram whether he fancied replacing this year's cancelled acts and responded with: "Watch this space."

Reading-born rock band The Amazons have also been regularly liking Tweets asking them to play both festivals.