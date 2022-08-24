Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a delivery driver was reportedly 'knocked out' outside a McDonald's in York.

The incident happened outside the restaurant on Blake Street at around 12.15am on Saturday 20 August.

The suspect is said to havpunched the alleged victim to the ground, leaving him unconscious and needing hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for people to get in touch if they recognise a man in a CCTV image from that night.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the assault. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Although the image is not clear, officers say they hope someone will be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should call 101.