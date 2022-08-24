Halifax Town have announced former Love Island contestant Jamie Allen has been released from his contract by mutual agreement.

In a statement on Twitter, they thanked him for his contribution to the club and wished him well for the future after three years of service.

Earlier this year, 27-year-old striker Allen appeared to have ruffled some feathers when he joined ITV's hit dating show, only weeks after signing a new contract.

It is unclear whether his appearance on the programme had anything to do with his departure.

Allen joined the club in July 2019 and made 20 appearances during his time there Credit: FC Halifax Town

His time on Love Island was short-lived, leaving the villa less than a week after he joined as one the show's 'bombshells' and immediately hit it off with Danica Taylor before fans voted the pair off.

The news has been met with mixed reaction from the club's fans.

