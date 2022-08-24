Play Brightcove video

West Yorkshire Police have brought in new stop-and-search powers in Harehills in Leeds after a group of masked men were seen fighting with machetes in the street.

Armed officers were called to Edgware Avenue at 8.09pm on Tuesday evening where a window had been broken by a brick.

Mobile phone footage of the incident shows a number of men fighting in the street, armed with weapons.

Police say the men ran off towards Bayswater Road and Harehills Road. Officers searched the area but found no suspects and no-one was found with injuries.

Armed police were called to the scene and recovered weapons

A machete and a samurai sword were recovered and a bag containing what is thought to be Class A drugs.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: "While we have had no reports of any injuries resulting from this incident, it is clear there were a number of males fighting in the street with machetes.

"We are still carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and background to this incident but there are already indications that it may be linked to rival criminal groups involved in the street-level supply of Class A drugs.

"On behalf of the local community, we cannot tolerate violence of this nature which puts people at risk and causes understandable concern to the law-abiding majority."

New stop-and-search powers have been brought in across Harehills as a result of the fight.

The area of Harehills in Leeds covered by new stop-and-search powers Credit: West Yorkshire Police

They give police officers the power to search people or vehicles for weapons without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.