Karl Simpson from Hull charity Raise The Roof explains what to do if you have to leave your tent behind at Leeds Festival

As tens of thousands of music fans descend on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival, a charity which recovers unwanted tents after the weekend is asking people t o follow some simple rules to make their salvage efforts easier.

In previous years shocking pictures have shown the aftermath of the event, with fields strewn with camping equipment left behind.

Every year Raise the Roof, based in Hull, enters the site immediately after the weekend collecting hundreds of tents and sleeping bags before passing them onto those who are homeless and sleeping rough.

70,000 music fans are expected at Bramham Park over the August bank holiday weekend Credit: PA Images

Although festival-goers are advised to take their tents with them when they head home, the charity says those who have no option but to leave them can help with recovery efforts.

Karl Simpson Raise The Roof said: "If possible it'd be great if they could just fold their tents up, wrap them up, and just leave them, we can just come along and collect them.

"There's a lot of people who damage their tents, rip them up, and it's such a shame because they can make a difference."

The tents collected by the team provide shelter and warmth to those in need on the streets of Hull, and the charity says with the winter months approaching they are needed more than ever.

If you are struggling with housing or are worried about homelessness there is support, information and advice on the Shelter website.