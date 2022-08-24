Police have put new stop-and-search powers in place after a man was critically injured in a stabbing in Leeds.

Officers were called to a property in Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft at 10.10am on Wednesday morning where a man in his twenties had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

There is still a police cordon in place at the scene while detectives investigate the full circumstances.

West Yorkshire Police say they have authorised new powers to prevent serious violence and keep communities safe in the Seacroft area.

The powers mean officers can search people or vehicles for offensive weapons without having to have usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

The measures took effect at 11am and will be in place for at least 24 hours.