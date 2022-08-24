Police in Lincoln have launched an investigation after they recovered a body from the River Witham.

Officers were called to the Waterside North area of the city at 8.42am to reports of what appeared to be a person in the water.

Lincolnshire Police say they are currently treating the death as unexplained.

Waterside North and South are both closed while officers are on the scene. The force is urging people to avoid the area.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.