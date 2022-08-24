Doncaster Council is asking people for their thoughts on its future name after gaining city status.

The town was awarded the title, along with seven other areas, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It will officially become a city on November 1 this year and the council now needs to decide what the city will be called.

The council is asking people to choose between 'City of Doncaster' and 'Doncaster City' as the official name for the area.

On Twitter people are sharing which name they prefer.

The council wants residents, businesses, community organisations and Team Doncaster partners to help decide what sounds better by voting on the Doncaster Talks website.

People can also vote by going to their local library or Doncaster Tourist Information Centre.

Voting will end on Monday, August 29 and the decision will be announced in September.