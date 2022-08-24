Thousands of people are preparing to see their favourite artists at Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of the month.

The full line-up has been released so that you know which stage all the acts are playing on.

Who is playing at Leeds Festival on Saturday?

Main Stage East

Dave is headlining the festival this year, becoming the youngest artist to ever headline at just 23-years-old.

He will be joined on the east stage by Polo G, Little Simz, Circa Waves, Grief and Black Honey, as well as special guests Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes.

Main Stage West

Heading the west stage is American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Alongside her will be Glass Animals, All Time Low, Joy Crookes, Wallows and BBNO$.

Radio 1 Dance Stage

The dance stage will feature Gorgon City, Biscits, Jaguar, Meg Ward, Nia Archives, Pinkpantheress, Bakar, Everyone You Know, Piri & Tommy and Joey Valence & Brae.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, will showcase Fever 333, As It Is, Cleopatrick, Tigercub, Kid Kapichi, Scene Queen, Witch Fever, The Scratch and Beauty School Dropout.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

Performing on this stage will be Pa Salieu, Potter Payper, Knucks, Morrisson and Fumez The Engineer.

Joining them will be Hazey, Jords, Sir Spyro, Queen Millz and Kasst X AJFrmThe8.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

If you want to see some up and coming artists, this is the stage to visit.

Here you'll find Dan D'lion, Bilk, Priestgate, Dolores Forever, Caity Baser, Deadletter, Sisi, Flowerovlove and Honeyglaze.

Who is playing at Reading Festival on Saturday?

Arctic Monkeys will be headlining Reading Festival on Saturday. Credit: Lionel Moreau/ABACA/Press Association Images

Main Stage East

Saturday in Reading will be headlined by award-winning Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys.

They will be joined by Wolf Alice and Fontaines D.C.

Alongside these acts are The Lathums, Dayglow and The Sherlocks.

AJ Tracey will now also be joining, after Måneskin and Jack Harlow dropped out at the last minute.

Main Stage West

On the west stage are Bring Me The Horizon, another band originating from Sheffield.

Here you can also find D-Block Europe, Enter: Shikari, Poppy and De'Wayne.

Radio 1 Dance Stage

On the dance stage will be Wilkinson, Sigma, A.M.C ft. Phantom, Madison Beer and Tai Verdes.

You'll also see Gus Dapperton, Obskür, Tommy Farrow, Luude, AMA and Police Car Collective.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage will feature Ho99o9, Carolesdaughter, Cassyette, Sueco, Kid Brunswick, Taipei Houston, The Skinner Brothers, Static Dress and Thumper.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

On this stage you'll find Krept & Konan, Unknown T, JPEGmafia, French The Kid and Country Dons.

They'll be joined by DJ Target, Snow, Ojerime, Crystal Millz, JBee and Nukuluk.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

To see some fresh faces in the music industry, head over to the BBC Music Introducing Stage and watch Alissic, Joesef and Christian Alexander.

Alongside them will be Grove, Bemz, Uninvited, Jazmine Flowers, Gabe Coulter and Corella.