Murderer Thomas Nutt, who killed his wife and dumped her body in a suitcase on their wedding night, has been assaulted by another prisoner in HMP Leeds, ITV News understands.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old was jailed for at least 21 years for strangling Dawn Walker in Lightcliffe, near Halifax, last October.

Reports have now emerged that he was attacked in his first week behind bars and taken to hospital for treatment.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a prisoner at HMP Leeds was treated in hospital for minor injuries following an assault by another prisoner.

"We are unable to comment further while police investigate."

Thomas Nutt strangled his wife Dawn Walker at their home in Lightcliffe near Halifax last October. Credit: Facebook

Nutt killed Dawn Walker at their home within hours of their wedding on 27 October last year.

He later broke her bones to be able to stuff her body into a suitcase and threw it over a fence into undergrowth near their home.

Nutt pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder. He was found guilty of murder after a trial at Bradford Crown Court on Friday 19 August.

