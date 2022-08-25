Police officers have surprised a four-year-old boy with a van full of toys after his were destroyed in an arson attack.

Harrison lost dozens of his favourite toys on August 13 after a deliberate fire spread to his outdoor playhouse in Forest Town, Mansfield.

The Mansfield Neighbourhood Policing Team learned about the ruined toys and decided to replace them and deliver them directly to him.

PC Colin Bland said: "This was a horrible experience for Harrison and his family and we decided we had to do something to help.

"So, using our contacts in the local community, we approached several businesses and asked them to help out with donations.

"Members of our own team also contributed and I was genuinely amazed with how much came in in such a short space of time."

Officers surprised Harrison with the toys after hearing about the fire. Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Contributions were made from Smyths Toys, Argos, Tesco at Oaktree Lane and Asda at Forest Town.

Claire Smith, Harrison's mum, thanked everyone involved in making the delivery happen.

She said: "The fire was really upsetting for all of us – particularly for Harrison who lost so many of his toys. The police have been really supportive ever since it happened but this was a total surprise for us.

"PC Bland said he was going to pop over to see Harrison again but this was just totally overwhelming."

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of arson and remain on police bail as investigations continue.