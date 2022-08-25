Play Brightcove video

Revellers have started arriving in their hundreds at Leeds station ready for a weekend full of live music from some of the biggest bands around.

Heavily-laden with camping gear and drinks, they are making their way to Bramham Park for three days, where the Leeds Festival kicks off on Friday with performances from the likes of Halsey, The 1975, Charli XCX and Bastille.

The rest of the weekend promises sets from big artists including Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Glass Animals and Sheffield's own Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon, all of which will be doing their best to entertain the crowd.

There may even be some surprise acts, if the rumours turn out to be true.

To see the full line-up and find out everything you need to know for the weekend, click here.

The best-prepared festival-goers are bringing their raincoats and wellies just in case, but the weather is generally expected to be reasonable, with the highest chance of showers coming on Saturday.