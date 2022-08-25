A volunteer police officer has been sentenced to a two-year community order after sending sexually explicit photos to a number of women.

Faran Hanson, 26, was a serving Special Constable with South Yorkshire Police when one woman reported to police that she had received an inappropriate picture on Snapchat.

A subsequent investigation identified Hanson as the sender, after which he was arrested and suspended from duty.

Further police enquiries uncovered more of Hanson's victims, and he was found guilty of three counts of sending a grossly offensive or indecent message over a public communications network.

In addition to his community order, he was given sixty days of rehabilitation activity requirements, 200 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay costs. He was also given restraining orders for each of his victims.

Although still a member of South Yorkshire Police, accelerated misconduct proceedings are in progress and he remains suspended from duty.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring from South Yorkshire Police said: "Hanson’s behaviour is appalling and falls far, far below that which we expect of any officer or staff member.

"He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes, meaning this matter had to go to trial and I am pleased that he was convicted based on the wealth of evidence put before the court."