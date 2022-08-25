The final day of Leeds festival will be headed by two big Yorkshire bands, performing alongside lots of other acts across the six stages.

Over in Reading, you can watch The 1975 bring the festival to a close as well as acts like Halsey and Run The Jewels.

Who is playing at Leeds Festival on Sunday?

Main Stage East

Headlining the final day of the festival are Arctic Monkeys, a band originating from Sheffield.

Here you can also watch Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C., The Lathums, Dayglow and The Sherlocks.

AJ Tracey will now also be joining, after Måneskin and Jack Harlow dropped out at the last minute.

Main Stage West

Continuing along the Yorkshire theme is Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon.

They will be joined by D-Block Europe, Enter: Shikari, Poppy and De'Wayne.

Bring Me The Horizon, another Sheffield band, are playing at Reading and Leeds festivals. Credit: Bernie McAllister

Radio 1 Dance Stage

On the dance stage will be Wilkinson, Sigma, A.M.C ft. Phantom, Madison Beer and Tai Verdes.

You'll also see Gus Dapperton, Obskür, Tommy Farrow, Luude, AMA and Police Car Collective.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage will feature Ho99o9, Carolesdaughter, Cassyette, Sueco, Kid Brunswick, Taipei Houston, The Skinner Brothers, Static Dress and Thumper.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

On this stage you'll find Krept & Konan, Unknown T, JPEGmafia, French The Kid and Country Dons.

They'll be joined by DJ Target, Snow, Ojerime, Crystal Millz, JBee and Nukuluk.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

To see some fresh faces in the music industry, head over to the BBC Music Introducing Stage and watch Alissic, Joesef and Christian Alexander.

Alongside them will be Grove, Bemz, Uninvited, Jazmine Flowers, Gabe Coulter and Corella.

Who is playing at Reading Festival on Sunday?

Rage Against The Machine were previously set to headline the festival. Credit: PA

Main Stage East

The 1975 will be headlining the festival on Sunday, replacing Rage Against The Machine who dropped out last minute.

The American rock band pulled out from the festival after frontman Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury during a performance in Chicago.

The replacement sparked outrage on Twitter, with many people asking for refunds.

Also performing on this stage will be Run The Jewels, Pale Waves, Denzel Curry, Willow, and Mallrat.

Pop artist Charli XCX will also be on stage, replacing Måneskin and Jack Harlow who pulled out of the festival at the last minute.

Main Stage West

Halsey, Bastille and DMA’s will be performing on this stage.

They'll be joined by Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Bru-C and The K’s.

Radio 1 Dance Stage

The dance stage is where you'll fin Hybrid Minds, Bou, Kanine, TS7 (Live) and The Stickmen Project.

You'll also see Ashnikko, 100 Gecs, Gayle, Dylan and Sad Night Dynamite.

Festival Republic Stage

This stage, presented by IHG Hotels and Resorts, will showcase Beabadoobee, Role Model, Stone, Chloe Moriondo, The Blinders, Crawlers, Courting, Barns Courtney, The Native, Daisy Brain, Abby Roberts, Brooke Combe and CVC.

Radio 1Xtra Stage

Rapper Arrdee will be taking to the Radio 1Xtra Stage.

He'll be joined by Danny Brown, A1 x J1, LD, Comfy, M’Way, V.I.C., Mugun, Wes Nelson, Mnella and Joe Unknown.

BBC Music Introducing Stage

This stage will feature Miso Extra, Claudia Valentina, Anorak Patch, Lice, Panic Shack, Emby, Meduulla, Boy Bleach and Just Wondering.