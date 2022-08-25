A woman has allegedly been raped in woodland during her walk home from work in Scunthorpe.

The alleged victim is said to have been approached by a man at around 3.30am on Tuesday 23 August.

Humberside Police say the incident took place near the Phoenix Parkway.

Detectives have asked the public to remain vigilant and are appealing for any information or potential witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Dickinson said: "This is a dreadful and traumatic incident where a woman has been attacked on her way home from work.

"I’d like to reassure people that incidents of this nature in our area remain incredibly rare and we are treating this incident as a priority and are conducting extensive and detailed investigations.

"We are following up several lines of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

"I would appeal for any information from anyone that might help us with our enquiries."