As the first hosepipe ban in Yorkshire for more than 25 years comes into force, residents in the region are venting their frustration at the company in charge of supply.

Following extremely hot weather with little rain, Yorkshire was given official drought status earlier this month and Yorkshire Water have now introduced a hosepipe ban for the first time since 1995.

This means that people found breaking the rules could face fines of up to £1000.

With such steep penalties, residents in Rotherham aren't impressed with Yorkshire Water's own performance in saving water, with the company's figures showing they leak more than 283 million litres of water - the same as 113 Olympic swimming pools - every day.

People walk on the dry cracked earth at Baitings Reservoir in Ripponden, West Yorkshire. Credit: PA

Locals say the attempts to repair the leaks that they've reported aren't swift enough. Margaret Ellis reported a leak and says she feels angry about the response.

"People are phoning them up and telling them about [the leaks], but they aren't doing anything - why aren't they doing anything?"

Sheffield Councillor Ben Miskell agrees with the sentiment.

"What worries me is the idea that Yorkshire Water aren't playing their part. They need to step up and make sure they're conserving water," he said.

What isn't allowed under the hosepipe ban?

Watering a garden using a hosepipe

Cleaning vehicles or boats using a hosepipe

Watering plants with a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

Cleaning walls or windows of domestic premises using a hosepipe

Cleaning paths or patios using a hosepipe

Cleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces using a hosepipe

Yorkshire Water made the following statement on the issue:

"We are working hard to ensure we can carry out repairs safely while minimising the impact on our customers. We have more than 550 colleagues working hard to tackle leaky pipes and we prioritise the leaks with the largest impact."

