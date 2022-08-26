Play Brightcove video

Fans at Leeds Festival have got mixed views on the change of headliner for Friday night

Music fans at Leeds Festival have been reacting to a number of controversial lineup changes which were announced in the weeks leading up the event.

Tens of thousands of festival-goers have descended on Bramham Park for three days of music over the bank holiday weekend.

But there was disappointment for some after a number of big name acts pulled out before the festival got underway, including Friday night headliners Rage Against The Machine who were replaced with The 1975.

Eurovision winners Maneskin and Jack Harlow also cancelled their sets to attend an awards ceremony.

Festival-goer Jamie told ITV News: "I very much wanted to see Rage Against The Machine but equally at a festival you're not just coming for one band. Yes I'd like to see them but I'm sure The 1975 will be quite good."

Rage Against The Machine at Reading Festival in 2008. Credit: PA

Phil and Teesha are at the festival together and are not too disappointed in the lineup change.

Phil said: "It's not affected us. I prefer the 1975 to be honest"

Teesha added: "We've just come for the atmosphere really. It's not all about the music is it."

Some Leeds Festival ticket holders wanted refunds after the new acts were announced.

But organisers Festival Republic said refunds would only be considered if the event is cancelled in full or altered in a way which "makes the event materially different".

Tens of thousands of people have descended on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022

Music fan Becca is at Leeds Festival and is most looking forward to Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys, who play the festival on Sunday, but she was also disappointed in Friday's lineup change.

She said: "I was quite excited to see Rage but I guess if they couldn't make it they couldn't make it. But it's good that they've got another big band as the headliner."

The likes of Dave, Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon are also taking to the stage in Bramham Park over the three-day festival.