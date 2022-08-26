Tens of thousands of music fans have flooded into Bramham Park as the first day of Leeds Festival gets underway.

The bank holiday weekend will see the likes of The 1975, Dave, Arctic Monkeys, Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon taking to the festival stages.

Despite some controversy surrounding line up changes, the spirits are high in Leeds as fans from all over have come to enjoy the music, food, and atmosphere.

This year is also the first year of the festival since Covid restrictions have been dropped, making it an extra special weekend for fans.

The music kicked off today with Mallrat on the main stage and headliners The 1975 and Halsey will be performing later on.

Phil, a festival-goer, told ITV News: "I'm really excited. Now that work's finished and we're here I'm really excited to get going.

"Everyone can start mingling again and meeting new people. That’s what it’s all about - having fun."

Teesha added: "It looks amazing, looks awesome. The sun's shining so we're ready."

For Henry, this is the first time he's ever camped for the weekend at a festival.

He said: "It's pretty amazing. The size of these things is mental, especially when you've not been to one before.

"I've been to Leeds Festival before, but only for a day so this is my first full weekend.

"I'm most excited to see Arctic Monkeys, but I've got to wait all weekend for that."

Sunday night headliners Arctic Monkeys are proving popular among fans. The Sheffield four-piece announced earlier this month they are due to release new music in October.

Other local acts include Bring Me The Horizon and The Sherlocks who are both also from the Steel City.