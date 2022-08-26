A man has been charged with murder after a fatal house "explosion" in Spalding earlier this month.

Sam Church, 36, of Acacia Avenue was also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice after originally being arrested in hospital at the time of the fire on Sunday, 7 August.

Vincent Markham, aged 52, died after being assaulted at the property in Farrow Road which emergency services were called to following reports of an explosion. Mr Markham was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

Vincent Markham died at the scene of the fire in Whaplode Drove Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Sam Church has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today.

Police are continuing to appeal for any further information from the public.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.