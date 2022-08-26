South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard has launched a search to find investors in Doncaster Sheffield Airport to help secure its future.

In July, current owners Peel Group began a six-week review into the airport, claiming it was no longer "financially viable" and could not continue in its current form.

Bosses blamed a combination of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a shortfall in passengers numbers.

Wizz Air announced it was leaving the airport in June. Credit: PA

The situation was made worse by the announcement in June that operator Wizz Air was quitting the airport. Tui is now the sole carrier.

Earlier this week the review was extended until 16 September.

But South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard says 'enough is enough'. He says "Peel have given us no clarity over their intentions while expecting us to come up with ideas for ways forward. A few weeks is far too short to develop meaningful plans and Peel are wasting valuable time."

“We have decided to take matters into our own hands and undertake a search for potential investors or operators. We promised to explore all options to keep DSA open and that is what we are doing.”

“Earlier this week, Peel Group announced a short extension to the initial review period. The MCA and local leaders have asked for that period to be extended to the end of the year."

The possible closure of the airport was met with consternation from businesses and politicians.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for the airport to be saved.

Hundreds of people joined a rally in protest at the possible closure of the airport.

The owners of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) told leaders they were considering all options to keep it open.

A Peel Group spokesperson said: "From the beginning of the review process, we have advised stakeholders that we would be willing to extend the timetable of the Strategic Review if there were tangible proposals to consider that address the underlying lack of viability of the aviation operations.

To continue the uncertainty by prolonging the Strategic Review until the end of 2022 as requested without any tangible proposals to consider would be unsustainable for colleagues employed at the Airport and untenable for our business partners, airlines and passengers.

"However, we recognise that there is rising speculation as we approach the end of August about next steps.

"We can therefore confirm that despite the lack of any tangible proposals from public or private sector partners, we have agreed an extension to the consultation to 16 September to allow more time for key stakeholders to conclude their discussions."

The company said the airport would operate as normal while a review was carried out and passengers should plan for their journeys as normal.

