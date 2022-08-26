A police officer from Doncaster has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of police corruption.

The unnamed 38-year-old was reported to the Professional Standards Department, who opened an investigation into alleged abuse of position and misconduct in a public office.

The Police Constable (PC) was working as part of a response team, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

They are currently suspended while the investigation continues.

