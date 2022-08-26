Two men have been arrested after a 48-year-old man was left with serious injuries following an attack in Bradford.

Police were called yesterday afternoon to reports of a stabbing on Ivegate, following a spate of knife crime incidents in West Yorkshire.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the attack, while a 44-year-old man is also in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A police cordon is still in place in the city centre.

Detective Inspector Karl Noglik from Bradford CID said:

"This is a truly shocking incident to have happened in broad daylight in the city centre. I would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident, and local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to businesses and the public.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ivegate and Kirkgate around 5.30pm who may have seen the assault to come forward.”

Earlier this week, dramatic footage of a machete fight in Leeds was shared widely on the internet.

Police were given extra stop-and-search powers around the Harehills area in response to the brawl, leading to the arrest of a man carrying a machete and two kitchen knives.

