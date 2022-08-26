Where can I get help in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire as the cost of living soars?

Almost everyone will have heard of the cost of living crisis by now, but no-one can be sure exactly how it will affect them.

From soaring energy and fuel bills to an increase in National Insurance and council tax payments, prices are set to increase dramatically over the next few days and weeks.

Charities predict it will further push people into hunger, fuel poverty, and crippling debt.

What costs are rising?

Ofgem has said the energy price cap will rise by 54% from April 1, affecting around 22 million customers.

People paying for energy on default tariffs by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Council tax bills increased at the beginning of the month. The increase depends on which local authority you live in and which band your house falls under.

Food prices are being affected by the inflation rise, with prices 5.2% higher than a year ago.

From April 6, National Insurance (NI) will increase by 1.25%.

From free debt and employment advice, to providing affordable and healthy food, here's a list of who is on hand to help across the Calendar region:

Step Change, Leeds

The charity gives expert debt advice and fee-free debt management to help people tackle their debt. It is operating a full online and telephone advice service. Call 0800 138 1111 to speak to an advisor.

Family Fund, York

Family Fund provides grants for families raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people.

Community Money Advice, Hull

The centre that's based at the Revive Church on Kingswood provides help and support to some of the most vulnerable people in the local community.

Barnsley Foodbank, South Yorkshire

They have three foodbanks offering emergency food to people in crisis.

Lincolnshire Community Foundation, Sleaford

The Foundation's mission is to improve the lives and wellbeing of ordinary people throughout Greater Lincolnshire.

National helplines and websites:

Turn2us: Provides practical help to those struggling financially. Access their resources via their helpline 0808 802 2000 (open 9.00 am - 5.00 pm Monday-Friday) or via their website.

If you need support, call Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 (or 0808 223 1144 to contact a Welsh-speaking adviser), or visit their website.

If you are struggling to make payments, then contact the company you are making payments to or your council.

The National Debt Helpline can be reached on 0808 808 4000 or you can choose to webchat with an adviser.

