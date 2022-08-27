A man and woman from Yorkshire have been charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism.

Darren Reynolds, aged 59, from Newbould Crescent in Sheffield has been charged with 10 offences including encouraging terrorism, conspiracy to commit criminal damage and possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

Christine Greyson, also aged 59, from of Boothwood Road in York faces one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Both have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 27 August.

The pair were arrested on Monday, August 22 from their home addresses following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

The arrests were pre planned and intelligence led.