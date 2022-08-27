A woman has been bailed having been arrested on suspicion of abducting a 13-year-old boy who has been missing for over 3 weeks. Aaron, who was last seen at on Tuesday 2 August in the Broom area of Rotherham, is Eastern European and described as being approximately 5ft tall.

He was last seen wearing a cream hoodie, light blue tracksuit bottoms and navy trainers.

The 33-year-old woman, who is known to the teenager, has been released whilst enquiries continue.

Police believe Aaron may have links to Manchester and London

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, who is overseeing the investigation into Aaron’s disappearance, said: “Our enquiries continue in earnest to locate this missing 13-year-old boy, as it is now over three weeks since we last had any confirmed sightings of him.

“This is obviously incredibly concerning given his young age, and it’s imperative that we find him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well."

Officers believe Aaron may have travelled to London, or Manchester as he has connections in both regions.

Det Inspector Wilson added:" One arrest has been made so far as part of this investigation and I would advise anyone who may be hiding Aaron or keeping him from police officers that they are potentially committing criminal offences.

“I’d urge the public to look at this latest image of Aaron, which was taken earlier this year and is one of the most recent photos we have. Have you seen him in the last three weeks? If so, where and who was he with?"