A 16-year-old male has died in a suspected drugs incident at Leeds Festival after taking what is thought to be a type of ecstasy tablet.

An investigation has been launched by West Yorkshire Police into the incident at the music festival.

The teenager was taken to the medical tent at the Bramham Park site after falling ill on Saturday night

He was taken to hospital but died early on Sunday morning. His parents have been informed.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police, said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance.

“Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention."

“We are continuing to conduct enquiries on site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”