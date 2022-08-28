Play Brightcove video

Video report by Matt Price.

Leeds Festival 2022 is well and truly underway and festival bosses say they have made big changes to make the event more sustainable.

This year 100% of the event is powered by biofuel - a form of renewable energy.

Recycling bins can also be found all over the festival and Festival Republic, the event's organisers, have asked people to bring refillable water bottles rather than single-use plastic.

The team have also signed up to Vision 2025 - a pledge involving the outdoor events industry where organisers will work towards reducing carbon emissions produced at the festival by 50%.

Bethan Riach, of Vision 2025, said: "The event industry has this huge capacity to reach and inspire people.

"Artists who come to the events and play can use their voice to spread the message of the urgent climate action that needs to be taken."

There are clearly labelled bins all around the event for recycling.

The festival has organised 300 coaches to bring 10,000 passengers from across the country to Bramham Park.

Danny Newby, from Big Green Coach, said: "Coaches are the greenest form of motorised transport to a music festival.

"We make it extra green by calculating how much carbon we produce and then we invest in offset projects to reduce that carbon down to being carbon neutral."

And, while it may seem like lots of litter is left behind, all the tents left behind after the festival ends are collected by charities and given to rough sleepers.

This reduces the amount of waste that goes to landfill.

While some climate experts have praised efforts by Leeds Festival organisers, others think it doesn't go far enough.

John Grant, a climate lecturer in Sheffield, said: "They're not going to save the world - in fact, no single action is going to save the world.

"What is going to save the world is a million different actions all working together."