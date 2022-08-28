The man charged with murdering a nine year old girl in Lincolnshire has been seriously attacked in a Wakefield prison according to reports.

22-year-old year old Deividas Skebas was violently assaulted by another inmate and needed hospital treatment say reports in The Sun.

Skebas is charged with killing Lilia Valutyte while she played with her sister outside her mother's shop last month.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said at the time via Twitter, "I am appalled to hear of the tragic death of a nine-year old girl in Boston, Lincolnshire. My heartfelt sympathies go out to her family.

"The police have my full support to conduct a thorough investigation and it is important we allow them the space to do so."

Flags flew at half-mast around Boston. Paul Skinner, leader of the town's borough council, said Boston was "united in mourning".

The town's mayor, Anne Dorrian, said she was "deeply saddened".

She said: "I just cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish they will be experiencing right now following this despicable crime, and it’s something that no parent or grandparent should ever have to encounter. I also extend my sincere condolences to her young friends and classmates too."

Jurate Matulioniene, a family friend and chairwoman of the Boston Lithuanian Community, described Lillia as "a beautiful angel" who loved dancing.

She told The Times: "Lillia was a beautiful angel, she was quite quiet and loved dancing.

"The family used to come to all of our community events and they would always stay late to help clear up."