Sheffield bands Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon will bring Leeds Festival 2022 to a close on Sunday night by headlining each of the two main stages.

The likes of The 1975, Halsey and Dave have already played the three-day event at Bramham Park over the bank holiday weekend.

Tens of thousands of music fans from across our region, and the UK, have descended on the festival site for the first time the event has been free of Covid restrictions since pre-pandemic.

Arctic Monkeys are playing their first live shows in the UK for four years at Reading and Leeds, ahead of a new album which is set to be released in October.

Both Sheffield bands played Reading Festival on Saturday night.

Bring Me The Horizon surprised fans by bringing out Ed Sheeran during their set.

He joined them for a performance of their remix of his hit song Bad Habits.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to headline the Main Stage West on Sunday night Credit: Festival Republic

Bring Me The Horizon are due to start their performance at 7.50pm on Main Stage West and Arctic Monkeys will start at 9.20pm on Main Stage East.

Fans have been sharing their excitement on social media ahead of the sets tonight.

Earlier in the afternoon Sheffield band The Sherlocks opened the Main Stage West.