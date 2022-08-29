The family of a teenager who died at Leeds Festival have paid a moving tribute to their "beautiful" son.

David Celino, from Worlsey, Manchester was taken ill at the Bramham Park site on the evening of Saturday 27 August but passed away the next day.

West Yorkshire Police say enquiries into David's death are ongoing and the force is continuing to support his family.David's family have paid tribute to their "beautiful and fiercely independent" son.A spokesperson for the family said: "Our David was a beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110% and who loved to spend time enjoying music with his friends."He had just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college and had hoped to study West Yorkshire Police said: “While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance." computer science at a top university.

"Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken."

Leeds festival attracts thousands of young people every year

West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-olds death is suspected to be related to drugs, and in particular, a type of MDMA which was being circulated at the festival.

A spokesperson said:" While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.