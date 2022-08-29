There has been major traffic disruption on the M18 in South Yorkshire after a massive pile up brought the motorway to a standstill.

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the roads and the rail around the region on Bank Holiday Monday.

There is congestion to M1 Northbound at J47 and J46 (Wetherby) from Bramham Park as thousands of people return home following the Leeds Festival.

Which roads are closed for Leeds Festival 2022

Tens of thousands of people have descended on Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2022

There are also delays of up to an hour on Transpennine Express services between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

