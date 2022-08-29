Owners of a dog, who needed surgery after being hit by a car, have had to hand her over to the RSPCA as they couldn't afford the bill.

Saluki Sandy was found by a member of the public loose near the A46 in Lincoln in July and the dog warden was called.

RSPCA inspectors helped to track down her owners, who’d been looking for her, but she was so badly injured they couldn't afford the treatment and asked the charity for help.

RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch took her in and are now trying to raise funds to pay for her treatment after being left with a £1,300 bill.

Animal care manager Megan Rattray said: “Sandy had x-rays and an operation to put pins in the broken bone but, sadly, this only worked for a short period of time.

"Vets advised that we have her leg amputated as they felt that if we tried to repair the bones it could fail; particularly as, due to her breed, her bones are quite delicate.”

Sandy is now recovering well after the surgery and a special fundraiser has been launched for her bill on JustGiving.

Megan added: “We know times are tough for everyone but we’d appreciate any help our wonderful supporters can give us.

“Sandy has adapted really well since losing her leg and is managing to get around. She still has some way to go in her recovery but we’re pleased that she’s already got a family interested in adopting her!

“Sandy is such a sweet and affectionate girl. She loves giving kisses and stretching out for naps on the sofa. She’s got a bright future ahead, but that’s only been possible due to everyone who has helped her along the way!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.