A South Yorkshire police officer is due in court accused of raping a woman in November last year.

PC Rowan Horrocks, from Sheffield, is due to stand before magistrates in Leeds on Tuesday 30 August charged with two counts of rape.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said:"The charges relate to a report that a woman was raped in South Yorkshire on 28 November 2021.

The 26-year-old officer was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences."

Horrocks is currently suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are underway alongside the criminal justice process.

Supt Delphine Waring, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, said: "I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter. I'd like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.

"We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police. Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible."