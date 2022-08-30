Play Brightcove video

The major clean-up operation at Leeds Festival 2022 is underway as music fans head home, leaving behind litter and burnt tents.

The bank holiday weekend festival saw performances from the likes of The 1975s and Dave and on Monday thousands of people piled out of Bramham Park.

There were reports of tents set on fire and people struggling to leave the site on Sunday night after Arctic Monkeys closed the festival.

Festival staff and litter pickers then had the huge job of clearing the site which had been left covered in rubbish and unwanted tents.

As festival-goers from around the country nurse their sore heads, staff and volunteers are dismantling the stages and cleaning up the park ready for it to be open to the public again.

Volunteers from charities such as Raise The Roof in Hull have also visited the site to collect abandoned tents, ready to distribute them to people in need.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "While some reports of anti-social behaviour were received, no reports were made to West Yorkshire Police regarding any serious disorder at the festival during the final night.

"We are aware of sporadic tent fires which were dealt with by fire marshals on site, with persons then ejected.

"Police assistance was not required."