Charley Shepherdson and Anthony Dobbe, Corey's cousin and brother, explain how to use a bleed kit in a report by Jonathan Brown.

More than a year after Corey Dobbe was stabbed to death, the first bleed prevention kit has been installed in Hull to help people with stab wounds.

The 23-year-old was attacked on the banks of Holderness Drain in June last year and his family are still searching for answers as his killer remains at large.

Corey's family have been fundraising for bleed boxes which contain medical equipment and instructions so that catastrophic bleeds can be treated immediately.

The first kit has now been installed on Beverley Road in Hull and Corey's family are trying to set up a charity in his name.

Charley Shepherdson, Corey's cousin, told ITV News: "It’s about keeping Corey’s name alive.

"We are still here, we are still wanting to be heard and we are still seeking justice.

"At the same time we’re obviously bringing these to Hull in the hopes that nobody else has to go through what we’ve been through."

Humberside Police launched an appeal for Moise Djuku who became a main suspect in the case, but they are still searching for him more than a year later.

Marie Dobbe, Corey's grandmother, said: "You expect your children and your grandchildren to go before you and I just hope in my lifetime that they catch who’s stabbed him."

The Crimestoppers charity has issued a £10,000 reward in return for information that leads to Mr Djuku's arrest.