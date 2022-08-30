The 16-year-old who caused the death of three people by driving the wrong way down the M606 in June can now be named as Jack Simpson from Bradford. He was 15 at the time.

Judge Richard Mansell QC said there was a “strong public interest” in naming him, as a deterrent to others.

The crash happened on 13 June when a Ford Transit van was in a head-on collision with a taxi, while travelling along the southbound carriageway at around 10.45pm.

The driver of the taxi Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 48, of Huddersfield died.

Sohail Ali and Simon McHugh were in a taxi that was hit by a van on the M606.

Kyden Leadbeater, 18, from Bradford, who was a passenger in the van, also died.

Jack Simpson pleaded guilty to four charges - causing death by dangerous driving of Sohail Ali, causing death by dangerous driving of Simon McHugh, causing death by dangerous driving of Kyden Leadbeater and a count of dangerous driving. He is due to be sentenced later.

