A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 40-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl were stabbed in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Harborough Way, Manor, shortly after midnight Tuesday, August 30 to reports of an ongoing domestic incident between three people.

A 29-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Both the woman and girl were taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds and head injuries where they both currently remain.

Neither of their injuries are deemed life threatening or life altering.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, including a person who was seen driving a dark-coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation, said: "A scene remains in place as we continue to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

"We do believe this incident to be isolated and we have officers on patrol in the area, who are on hand should you have any concerns you want to raise.

"I am particularly keen to trace the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which was being driven along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

"If you do have any information that can assist, please do get in touch."