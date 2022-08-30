North Yorkshire Police say they're growing increasingly concerned about a pensioner who went missing on Saturday 27 August.

73-year-old Judith Holliday requires daily medication, and it’s thought that she doesn’t have this with her. She has a limited amount of cash and doesn’t have a mobile phone.

The last confirmed sighting of her was at Library Gardens in Harrogate town centre at 10.43am.

A little earlier, CCTV cameras captured Judith leaving her care home and she was also seen on CCTV at Harrogate bus station.

CCTV cameras captured Judith leaving her care home at 10:32 am. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Specialist police units have spent the last few days searching for Judith, and a police drone has also been used to allow officers to search large open areas around Harrogate.

Judith is described as white, thin build, approximately 5ft in height, with medium length grey bobbed hair. She was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a coat.

She was captured by a CCTV camera at Harrogate bus station shortly after 10.30am on Saturday 27th August Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of her is urged to call 999 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220153505.