Humberside Police are reopening an investigation into alleged child sexual exploitation in Hull.

Operation Marksman was originally launched in Spring 2019 to look into allegations of organised child sexual exploitation against two victims in the city. Although Humberside Police made 34 arrests, none of these have resulted in charges or convictions.

The original investigation was wound down last year but the force invited a national unit called Operation Hydrant to carry out a peer review, and as a result is launching this new investigation into the claims.

The new investigative team will examine a "number of lines of enquiry."

Assistant Chief Constable David Marshall said: "We have continuously reviewed the investigation and in 2021, chief officers commissioned a review of the investigation so far by Hydrant, who are national experts in this complex area of investigation.

“Based on Hydrant's evidential review of Op Marksman, Humberside Police have taken the decision to establish a new investigative team and recommence the investigation. The investigation team will focus on a number of lines of enquiry, with the victims being updated and receiving our full support.

“Humberside Police understand the significant public interest in any allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation within our communities. As the investigation is active, it is imperative we protect its integrity. When we are at a stage where releasing further detail will not impact or jeopardise any criminal or judicial proceedings, we will of course look to communicate this information."

