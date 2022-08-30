A teenager has been sentenced to six years - three in custody, and three on licence - for causing the deaths of three people after driving the wrong way down the M606.

16-year-old Jack Simpson from Bradford was just 15 at the time. The crash happened when the Ford Transit van driven by Simpson was in a head-on collision with a taxi, while travelling along the southbound carriageway at around 10.45pm.

The driver of the taxi Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and his passenger Simon McHugh, 48, of Huddersfield died.

Sohail Ali and Simon McHugh were in a taxi that was hit by a van on the M606. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Kyden Leadbeater, 18, from Bradford, who was a passenger in the van, also died.

West Yorkshire Police have released dashcam footage showing the moments leading up to the crash as Simpson drove the van the wrong way down the M606.

On sentencing Simpson, Judge Richard Mansell QC told him: "Don’t mix with the idiots and hooligans and treat this as a life lesson. Come out a different and better man.”

He earlier ruled that there was a “strong public interest” in naming the teenager, as a deterrent to others.

