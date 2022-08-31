The family of a nine-year-old girl, who was stabbed to death in the street, have announced details of her funeral.

Lilia Valutyte died in an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July, as she played with her three-year-old sister, Liepa. Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has been charged with her murder.

Her funeral will be held on Friday 2 September at St Botolph's Church in Boston. Members of the local community are welcome to attend.

Lilia Valutyte. Credit: Family handout

The funeral procession, which includes a horse and carriage, will make its way over Town Bridge in Boston, through Market Place, and along Church Street between 11am and 11.30am before arriving at Boston Stump. The service will begin at 11.30am.

It is expected that many members of the community will want to attend the service, and therefore access to the church may be limited. The procession will follow the same route out of the town.

Those attending are asked not to throw flowers while the funeral procession passes due to the risk of spooking the horse.

The service will be followed by a private burial which will be for the family only.

