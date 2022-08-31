A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Hull. Humberside Police were called to Hessle Road at 8.40am (31 August) following reports of an altercation.

The road was closed in both directions between Pickering Road and Council Avenue.

Officers investigating the incident have urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Detective Inspector Andy Robinson said: “Understandably given the nature of this incident it will be concerning to the local community, however I want to offer my reassurance that we have already made a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances and ascertain exactly what has happened.

“A scene guard is currently in place whilst officers continue to investigate what is believed to be an isolated incident. There will continue to be a high policing presence in the area throughout the day and evening.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us."