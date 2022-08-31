A group of Lincolnshire residents are campaigning against "devastating" plans to build a holiday site of almost 500 static caravans in their village.

Addlethorpe near Ingoldmells has a population of around 300 people and villagers say there are already ten caravans per person.

Some residents are calling on East Lindsey District Council to reject the plans over fears of increased traffic in the area and say they are prepared to take legal action against them if plans are approved.

One villager, Jean Evensen, told ITV News: " It’s been our home for 51 years and we love it, but then somebody comes along and snaps in a planning application for 490 caravans directly opposite this land.

"It’s devastating, absolutely devastating.

"How can anyone justify using 55 acres of arable land to put caravans on in this day and age when there’s millions on the brink of starvation? I just don’t know how his conscience will let him do it."

Some say the new site will be good for business, bringing money and new jobs to the village, but Ms Evensen disagrees.

She said: "It won’t bring anything to the village, it will just destroy it.

"It wouldn’t be our home for much longer if it gets permission. I couldn’t live with what’s proposed."

The council says every planning application is considered in line with planning policy, following robust public consultation.